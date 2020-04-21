Letter: Cuomo? NO.
View Comments

Letter: Cuomo? NO.

RE: “ Cuomo? Yep” letter, Arpil 12.

It is no surprise that some people like Andrew Cuomo. Expect attempts to draft him for the nomination. He is personable, charismatic and a good speaker and with lots of good press. However, he was vehemently outspoken against suggestions that New York State should be placed under quarantine. Cuomo declared that could be illegal, and basically said states have the power to do so, and that “we are not in China, we are not Wuhan”. Numerous reliable sources now say that the “lockdown” of Wuhan and other areas in China were significant in minimizing the spread of Covid 19 in China. In the meantime, unfortunately, Governor Cuomo now presides over the state and city with the most cases and the most deaths, by far; and his neighboring states are close behind. Personally, I prefer good decisions over charisma and personality any day. The Dems can do better than Cuomo.

Matthew Scully

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News