Letter: Cuomo? NO.

RE: “ Cuomo? Yep” letter, Arpil 12.
It is no surprise that some people like Andrew Cuomo. Expect attempts to draft him for the nomination. He is personable, charismatic and a good speaker and with lots of good press. However, he was vehemently outspoken against suggestions that New York State should be placed under quarantine. Cuomo declared that could be illegal, and basically said states have the power to do so, and that “we are not in China, we are not Wuhan”. Numerous reliable sources now say that the “lockdown” of Wuhan and other areas in China were significant in minimizing the spread of Covid 19 in China. In the meantime, unfortunately, Governor Cuomo now presides over the state and city with the most cases and the most deaths, by far; and his neighboring states are close behind. Personally, I prefer good decisions over charisma and personality any day. The Dems can do better than Cuomo.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!