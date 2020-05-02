Letter: Cuomo versus Trump
Letter: Cuomo versus Trump

Most mornings my wife and I watch Andrew Cuomo describe the health status of New York and what can and needs to be done next. He is articulate, coherent, thoughtful, and genuinely conveys concern for the people of his state. On a personal note on Friday he described how he has learned to take more time to listen to his children and talk with his mother. Yet, he is New York blunt about how much remains to be done.

Then at the end of the day, I listen for as many minutes as I can stomach to Trump’s inarticulate, increasingly incoherent, thoughtless rambling about his imaginary success as President. He stumbles through what has been written for him like someone reading the phonebook. He seems animated only when he is praising himself thus feeding the beast that lives in his malignant narcissistic soul.

Beyond words I know, I fervently wish these two men could swap places. Our nation, and the world, would be orders of magnitude better off.

Sam Sherrill

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

