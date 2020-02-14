Letter: Curing vs Scaring!
View Comments

Letter: Curing vs Scaring!

The idea is to rid ourselves of this abomination and virus threatening our very way of life - right?

It seems to me that Democratic candidates would do better to stop trying to scare moderates to death with grandiose proclamations for a suddenly, radically, different, future; and begin concentrating upon explaining how they will in some realistic fashion, within the Constitutional framework of a free and caring people, repair the incredible damage done to our democracy by Donald Trump and the enabling, "remain-in-power-at-all-costs", Republican Party.

People aren't going to be comfortable contemplating some kind of immediate "war" on large corporations, the drug companies, and the military/industrial complex. A war that sounds more like Trumpian rhetoric than some carefully thought-out alternative to his disgusting, me-first, lying-based, effort to destroy what millions of our people have died or maimed themselves to protect.

Frank Parsons

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News