Letter: Curing vs Scaring!

The idea is to rid ourselves of this abomination and virus threatening our very way of life - right?
It seems to me that Democratic candidates would do better to stop trying to scare moderates to death with grandiose proclamations for a suddenly, radically, different, future; and begin concentrating upon explaining how they will in some realistic fashion, within the Constitutional framework of a free and caring people, repair the incredible damage done to our democracy by Donald Trump and the enabling, "remain-in-power-at-all-costs", Republican Party.
People aren't going to be comfortable contemplating some kind of immediate "war" on large corporations, the drug companies, and the military/industrial complex. A war that sounds more like Trumpian rhetoric than some carefully thought-out alternative to his disgusting, me-first, lying-based, effort to destroy what millions of our people have died or maimed themselves to protect.
Frank Parsons
Northeast side
