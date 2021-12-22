 Skip to main content
Letter: Current atmospheric CO2 will last decades to hundreds of years
A 2019 NASA Climate Change article titled "The Atmosphere: Getting a Handle on Carbon Dioxide", reflected that, "Once it’s added to the atmosphere, it hangs around, for a long time: between 300 to 1,000 years. Thus, as humans change the atmosphere by emitting carbon dioxide, those changes will endure on the timescale of many human lives." An April 2021 NPR article titled "Carbon Emissions Could Plummet. The Atmosphere Will Lag Behind", reflected, "But reducing emissions, even sharply, will not immediately fix the problems up in Earth's atmosphere. It took decades for greenhouse gases to accumulate in the atmosphere and trap heat, and it will take centuries for those gases to dissipate once humans decide to stop pumping them into the air." My question is why should America drastically alter its economic and societal structure in making CO2 emissions reductions, if it will have essentially have a futile effect on current atmospheric CO2 levels that will last for hundreds of years? Do most Climate Change activists even know this?

Paula Martin

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

