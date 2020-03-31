Letter: Current Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic

I am writing in response to the Tucson Daily Star’s reporting of the COVID-19 Pandemic. As a graduate student in the UA Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, I greatly appreciate the point and factual coverage provided in your articles. Allowing all pandemic related coverage to be free to access and attempting to minimize fear through providing real information has undoubtedly helped the citizens of Tucson better understand this worrying and new situation. The live updating article titled “Tucson area Coronavirus updates” provides us all with up to date and important goings-on across not just Tucson or Arizona, but the world.
Demetri Vlachos
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!