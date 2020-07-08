Letter: Current Covid Numbers, Please
The percentage of positive tests is a crucial number in tracking the pandemic, but the Department of Health Services is reporting it in a misleading way. ADHS reports 9% of Covid tests have come back positive, a number derived from dividing positive tests by total tests, going all the way back to February. Last week, however, the percentage of positive tests was over 20% - a big difference. Here’s an analogy: Suppose you drive at 30 mph for 59 minutes, and then drive at 90 mph for one minute. Your average speed for the one-hour trip is 31 mph - not too fast, overall. However, shouldn’t you be more interested in the fact that right now you are going 90 mph? The Star should be careful to report the percentage of positive tests using data from just the prior week, so that the number doesn’t get diluted by data from happier times.

Donald Reese

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

