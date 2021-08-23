Letter: Current energy policy

The energy policy of the Biden administration is difficult to comprehend. First, President Biden cancelled the permit to complete the Keystone XL pipeline, harming Canada, one of our closest allies and destroying the livelihoods of many pipeline workers. He then suspended selected permits for drilling in Alaska. Next he allowed Russia to complete the nord stream pipeline to Germany. Seems nonsensical. He has done everything possible to destroy the US fossil fuel industry which in part has raised gasoline prices at the pump. Now he is pleading with OPEC and Russia to increase oil production. We are on our way to once again being dependent on others for our energy needs.
Biden's energy policy is almost as inexplicable as his open border policies which have allowed record numbers of immigrants to enter the country illegally. This foolish policy has been of great benefit to the Mexican cartels dealing in human and drug trafficking. The cartels and criminals seem to be running our immigration policy.
Jerry Bouwens
Northeast side
