 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Current energy policy
View Comments

Letter: Current energy policy

  • Comments

The energy policy of the Biden administration is difficult to comprehend. First, President Biden cancelled the permit to complete the Keystone XL pipeline, harming Canada, one of our closest allies and destroying the livelihoods of many pipeline workers. He then suspended selected permits for drilling in Alaska. Next he allowed Russia to complete the nord stream pipeline to Germany. Seems nonsensical. He has done everything possible to destroy the US fossil fuel industry which in part has raised gasoline prices at the pump. Now he is pleading with OPEC and Russia to increase oil production. We are on our way to once again being dependent on others for our energy needs.

Biden's energy policy is almost as inexplicable as his open border policies which have allowed record numbers of immigrants to enter the country illegally. This foolish policy has been of great benefit to the Mexican cartels dealing in human and drug trafficking. The cartels and criminals seem to be running our immigration policy.

Jerry Bouwens

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Aug. 19

  • Updated

OPINION: Vaccines, masks in schools and Gov. Duceys decision to withhold Federal funds to schools are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Local-issues

Letter: By Jerry Wilkerson

Hey there, mask naysayers, you’re now killing our kids and sending hundreds to the hospital. If you don’t wear a mask for family, friends, and…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News