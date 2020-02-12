Letter: Current fact check on the State of the Union Address
Letter: Current fact check on the State of the Union Address

I am going to vent here. I can appreciate that this Address is a good way for any President to speak about the direction our country is going under their administration. It is a time to celebrate the good things. It is not a time to disparage all the things that the previous administration accomplished!

The Republicans call the Democrats haters. This after they spend 8 years hating President Obama and never giving him credit for the good things he did. When will we ever work together? Think of what we could accomplish if we worked together!

Donna Pierce

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

