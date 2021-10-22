 Skip to main content
Letter: Customers pay the taxes
Letter: Customers pay the taxes

Senator Sinema is on record opposing raising business and corporate taxes (Wall Street Journal 10/20/2021). Apparently the Senator is the only Democrat who understands that businesses and corporations don’t pay taxes. Their customers pay taxes. When the tax bill increases businesses and corporations respond by raising prices, as their only source of revenue to pay the bill is the from products and services they sell. The senator realizes that raising business and corporate taxes is taking food out of the mouths of Arizonans to fund the Democrat $3.5 trillion, or $2 trillion, or whatever trillion expansion of government.

It is too bad Senator Kelley either fails to understand the consequences of raising corporate and business taxes. Either that, or his allegiance is the the party elites and not Arizonans.

Rick Cunnington

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

