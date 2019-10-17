George W. Bush and his team spent months planning and executing the invasion of Iraq before that situation became a fiasco. Trump, after one phone call with another of his dictator buddies, Erdogan of Turkey, managed to create a fiasco in less than two weeks due to his sudden, unplanned troop withdrawal (after claiming that there are no U.S. troops in Syria). And he sold out the Kurds while he was at it. Quite an accomplishment!

Vance Holliday

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

