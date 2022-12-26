 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cut off his oxygen

A recent letter writer suggested that, while we can't stop mass shootings entirely, maybe by not naming the shooters and showing their pictures and depriving them of the brief notoriety they desire, might serve as some deterrent to other notoriety seeking shooters. Likewise, most of us are sick and tired of seeing and hearing Trump and the media oxygen and attention he commands . While realizing the media can't totally ignore him, I suggest the media use the same mass shooter strategy by not showing his picture and broadcasting his endless rabid blathering and only referring to him as "a former president."

jeff aronson

Northeast side

