Letter: Cut the Crap Sinema

Sinema: listen to your constituents and vote for the bill! I realize I must be the one-hundredth person to write about her this week alone, but I am here to talk about Krysten Sinema once again. Mostly to tell her to cut the crap.
Biden’s Build Back Better plan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (perhaps our last opportunity considering climate trajectories) to redistribute wealth and envision a more equitable society. Not to mention vital investments in clean energy.
Does Sinema not care? At least that’s what I've come to think considering the lack of town halls yet ample high-end fundraising events. But I am begging — begging you Sinema. As Cori Bush said, “I am speaking to her humanity." Put the people over politics and help us out. It’s been a hard year. No, wait — a hard decade. And it’s important to remember who you work for.
Sonia Kaufman
Downtown
