 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Cut the Crap Sinema
View Comments

Letter: Cut the Crap Sinema

  • Comments

Sinema: listen to your constituents and vote for the bill! I realize I must be the one-hundredth person to write about her this week alone, but I am here to talk about Krysten Sinema once again. Mostly to tell her to cut the crap.

Biden’s Build Back Better plan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity (perhaps our last opportunity considering climate trajectories) to redistribute wealth and envision a more equitable society. Not to mention vital investments in clean energy.

Does Sinema not care? At least that’s what I've come to think considering the lack of town halls yet ample high-end fundraising events. But I am begging — begging you Sinema. As Cori Bush said, “I am speaking to her humanity." Put the people over politics and help us out. It’s been a hard year. No, wait — a hard decade. And it’s important to remember who you work for.

Sonia Kaufman

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 4

  • Updated

OPINION: Sen. Sinema, Rep. Finchem and their actions, potholes in Tucson and voting rights are the topics in letters today. Join the discussion by submitting a letter at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News