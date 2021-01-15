Letter: “Cut Ties to Trump” Movement

“Undermining the integrity of our election” has been a repeated political headline during Mr. Trump's presidency. Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the US start dealing with isolation among its allies. This is his turn to taste his own medicine.
After the deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capital, it was figured out that this person is in charge to demolish the US democracy, which has been shouting out by Democratic leaders since day one. Not only republicans but businesses and institutions are trapped in a dilemma between supporting Mr. Trump and cutting ties to him. The P.G.A. of America, technology platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and NY city are recognized as the leaders of this movement. It must be understood that all leaders are held accountable in this country.
Showing respect to our country and democracy is needed more than ever. It is time for big companies and corporations to stand in people’s side and cut ties to a hateful person.
David J. Maclin
Downtown
