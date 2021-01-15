 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: “Cut Ties to Trump” Movement
View Comments

Letter: “Cut Ties to Trump” Movement

“Undermining the integrity of our election” has been a repeated political headline during Mr. Trump's presidency. Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the US start dealing with isolation among its allies. This is his turn to taste his own medicine.

After the deadly pro-Trump riot at the US Capital, it was figured out that this person is in charge to demolish the US democracy, which has been shouting out by Democratic leaders since day one. Not only republicans but businesses and institutions are trapped in a dilemma between supporting Mr. Trump and cutting ties to him. The P.G.A. of America, technology platforms like Facebook and Twitter, and NY city are recognized as the leaders of this movement. It must be understood that all leaders are held accountable in this country.

Showing respect to our country and democracy is needed more than ever. It is time for big companies and corporations to stand in people’s side and cut ties to a hateful person.

David J. Maclin

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News