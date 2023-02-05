re: Jan 28th article ( New Records show Cyber Ninjas' ties to Trump during "audit"
Once again we see that Trump and his Team tried to overturn a Fair Election in which he lost. Once again we see that Trump and his Team tried to cheat the system and influence and overturn a Fair Election. But we should not be surprised as Trump has cheated the system his whole life. As a side note, this scam Cyber Ninja Audit cost the taxpayers in AZ and Maricopa County at least $ 5 Million so far.
This is all in addition to Trump and Team trying to overturn the AZ Electoral College Votes by substituting it's own Trump Electors in our State and Other States. Also, trying to "Find Votes" in other States via phone calls to overturn their Elections. At this point, anybody that can't clearly see all this evidence, is surely in a State of Denial.
David Keating
People are also reading…
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.