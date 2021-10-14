Letter: Cyber Terrorism

There are two pandemics threatening our nation...COVID and cyber terrorism. We developed vaccines in record time to blunt the disease, but have been slow to control the spread of cyber terrorism which threatens to cripple our infrastructure and disrupt the lives and livelihoods of American citizens.
Our government and private institutions must act now with these major steps:
(1) Work with other countries to assemble an international team of experts to identify potential threats around the world and develop ways to counteract them.
(2) Elevate cyber crimes to a high level of punishment for even the first offense. Cyber criminals who agree to work with the experts to reveal their tactics can expect a reduced sentence.
(3) Mandate appropriate economic penalties for any entity or country that harbors cyber criminals.
(4) Develop effective security systems for our government and private entities and provide assistance (funds & training) for their implementation.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
