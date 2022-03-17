 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Déjà vu, again
Letter: Déjà vu, again

In a recent letter, a writer makes a claim that “no real American, can…”. This is the same fascist talk we heard about the civil rights and anti-war protestors in the 1960s. Vigilantes were spurred on by politicians claiming their America was threatened by these non-American people. Similar ideas permeated the Nazi propaganda in Germany to separate the “real Germans” from whatever groups that could be blamed for the poor conditions in Germany.

Never were the demonstrations as violent or as direct against our government as we saw on Jan 6. 2021. Now the GOP wants their people to be seen as participating in “legitimate political discourse”. The party has lowered their standards so low no breach of morals, ethics or law is considered wrong. Sen. Goldwater said, “…extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice! …moderation in the pursuit of justice is no virtue!”

I never saw Goldwater support illegal activities, so I wonder if he would even claim to be in the GOP today.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

