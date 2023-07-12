The prospect of a boring rematch between President Biden and former President Trump has very little to do with the U.S. Constitutional requirement that a candidate for the presidency be a "Natural" born citizen.

Article II, Section I, of the U.S. Constitution is a good provision that has served to protect our nation from undue foreign influence at the highest levels of government since our establishment.

As a second-generation American and former, now retired, academic book editor, I would not like to see this provision amended.

Patricia Cattani

East side