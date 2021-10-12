Letter: D-Minus Movie

A show that belongs on the cutting room floor is unfortunately playing in the US Senate. It stars some talent-free hack called Kristen Cinema or something. It's billed as a "mystery", but the main characters' motivations are so transparently obvious (greed and ego) that it doesn't deserve that name. It's really more of a (lack of)character study about an ambitious con artist who betrays the people who helped her rise to prominence. We've seen this story before, and this version has all the finesse of a dumpster fire.
The old adage is true: politics is Hollywood for ugly people.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
