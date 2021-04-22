Letter: Daily rantings of far-right extremists have one purpose

I have been noticing the difference in letters obviously from Republicans. I say that because of the comments, some sane and many extremely far-right and misinformed.
Average Republicans care about our country - many even voted for Joe Biden, knowing what the threat of fascism would do to this country. Their words are reasonable and they make excellent points. They are aware of what happened in and to Germany under another dictator, who targeted the same younger age group. Their education came at a good time in America, if such could be called a good time.
The misinformation these radicals continue to propagate and spread, with no sense of reason or logic behind their heinous and nefarious thinking, are easily identifiable. The single purpose of this slander and defamation of democracy is to divide the country. These are the insurgents who were screaming for “civil war” during the riots. These bullies are continuing to arm themselves, preparing for yet more civil disturbances - dividing sanity from its antonym.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
