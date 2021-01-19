Letter: Daily Star’s echo chamber

Big tech is controlling what can be said. Parler is denied server service. A President is banned from social media platforms. The Daily Star has become an echo chamber with its alleged news coverage and Opinion page. The Star’s AP feed is slanted to the left. All I have left are the comics.
Freedom of speech means that people have the right to say or write something even if it’s contrary to your beliefs. My liberal uncle from California taught me that one must speak and write for what he believes is right. I see the approaching death of the 1st amendment and it’s frightening.
I take great risk by writing my conservative thoughts. Hopefully, the Star will continue to publish some of my letters. I expect to see progressive brown shirts at my door in the next two years because I’ll continue to speak about what I think is just. I’ll continue to go to church. This old Marine will not go easily.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
