Letter: Damar Hamlin

As a proud member of the Bills Mafia since 1991 ( 2nd grade). I take offense to the letter "Heart attack suffered by player" Yes, the folks who died in the scaffolding accident is tragic and may God help the families. However, it was not seen by literally millions people nor or was it an unprsecendent event where there was blueprint on to handle or broadcast the event. A world class athlete nearly dies from a very rare event (30 cases per year accodring to the NCIB) That is why it was a national story on the news network, and for a brief moment like President Biden it brought America together IN PRAYER . #DAMRSTRONG