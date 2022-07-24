 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Damning revelations about Trump

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony before the House Jan. 6 committee was stunning.

 

She testified that on Jan. 6 Trump was told many rally attendees were armed, some with AR-15s. But he wanted them waived past metal detectors, anyway, since “they're not here to hurt me.” (Evidently he knew no Antifa were present.) Later he urged demonstrators to follow him to the Capitol and “fight like hell.”

 

He entered the presidential SUV. Ms. Hutchinson said she heard that, after learning they were bound for the White House instead, he grabbed the wheel and assaulted a Secret Service agent.

Ms. Hutchinson is one of many witnesses to tell the House committee that Trump and others inspired a violent mob to storm the Capitol, hoping to overturn the voters' choice. Trump's allies say he deserves a chance to defend himself.

I agree. Trump and associates should get their day in court – with Attorney General Garland's assistance.

Tom Chulski

Green Valley

