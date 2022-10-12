 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Danger of the Far Right

Watching Ken Burn's documentary on the US and the Holocaust on Sunday night was frightening and our nation showed one of its darker times. But most terrifying were the parallels between how the Nazis took over Germany and the actions of the far right in our country right now. Violence against anyone who disagrees with the right, violence against people doing their job as required by the law, such as teachers, pole workers, election officials, school board members, librarians, the list goes on and on. These hypocrites clamor about freedom and their constitutional rights, but they only want those rights and freedom for those who agree with them. Disagreement about policies and laws is part of a vibrant democracy. Trying to silence anyone who disagrees is the mark of dictators.

Donald Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

