Letter: Danger on the Right
Re: the Dec. 10 article "An invitation to Trump voters to join a movement."

I am appalled that you would publish the dangerous and deranged invitation to Trump supporters in this OPed. Trump's delusional supporters are threatening violence to election officials and the head of our state Republican Party and others are saying it's OK to die on the hill of protecting their sacred leader. Trump and his minions are calling on state officials to overturn the results of the election. They are engaging in what can be called a coup attempt. It is beyond irresponsible to publish an op ed like Olson's that all but calls for violence.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

