Letter: Dangerous and incompetent Joe Biden

Joe Biden has been on an Asian countries tour. On Monday, 5/23, he was in Japan and was asked by a reporter if he would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. He responded , ''Yes, that is the commitment we made." Then today, 5/24, when asked again about Taiwan, Biden said our policy was that of "strategic ambiguity." Even MSNBC columnist Zeeshan Aleem criticized Biden for his dangerous bumbling incompetency on this. Aleem said it was part of a troubling pattern for Biden that he makes these gaffes, then his aides have to later clarify them. And that doing so could send messages that we are more inclined to go to war. He also slammed Biden’s words for revealing "a lack of clarity born of incompetence or indiscipline." While on his trip, Biden also said how high gasoline prices in America are part of an "incredible transition" away from fossil fuels, inferring something Americans have to just endure to be forced into buying future electric vehicles.

Tom Galloway

North side

