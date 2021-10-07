Letter: Dangerous Political Personalities

If we look at the dangerous political leaders of the past, we see a striking correlation between mental illness and destructive leadership styles. Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia tore that region apart with his fascist policies. He was a sociopath. Pinochet of Chile, who was backed by the US, was a far right dictator and also a sociopath. He murdered many of his fellow citizens. Kaiser Wilhelm II of Germany was credited with starting WWI and was a megalomaniac. Mussolini, the father of fascism promised to restore Italy to greatness but in the end, only made Italy worse. He was a sociopath. Mental illness is imprinted into their leadership style, so their leadership reflects their mental condition. Most fascist leaders have been sociopaths. Trump’s use of fascist politics is a reflection of his mental state, of his being a sociopath. His callous, cold nature and lack of a conscience are clearly seen in how he leads. Voters need to recognize these dangerous people before they can get into power.
Steve Rasmussen
Foothills
