Letter: Dangerous propaganda

The April 21 letter "Besieged and Victimized" was so right on, pointing out the Republicans' fear-mongering by demonization of the usual targets - immigrants, gays, Muslims, now adding in teachers, scientists, public health officials and others. Democrats are blatantly accused of being pedophiles, and incredulously this insanity is acceptable to the party. All this is playing well with the base, the "victims". The lies and propaganda are endless, mushrooming like a noxious A-bomb cloud over our country and given a big head of steam by Trump's incessant false claims of a stolen election. Various polls show over 70% of Republicans believe the Big Lie. Very dangerous propaganda, indeed. I'll close with the words of propaganda master Joseph Goebbels, "We have made the Reich by propaganda".