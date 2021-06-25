 Skip to main content
Letter: Dangerous Role Model
Trump believes that he will be reinstated as president in August, but this is simply delusional. As a sociopath, he is letting his grandiosity lead his thinking. No one of his superiority could ever lose at anything; therefore the election was stolen from him, in his mind. His inability to discern fact from fiction had been adopted by many of his followers in a sort of national delusion. I see many examples online where a person giving a fact based argument will be dismissed as mere opinion by those who back Trump. In other words, fact and opinion have become one and the same. Once people refuse to believe facts and truth, they end up believing the most outrageous things. This is one of the precursors of authoritarianism. Trump is leading a large faction of his loyal believers down his sociopathic post-truth rabbit hole. Mussolini was a sociopathic role model as well, and as such, had a huge influence on societal behavior. That situation did not end well.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

