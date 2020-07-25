Letter: Dangerous Territory? Really?
Letter: Dangerous Territory? Really?

Bill Clinton pardons his brother, and no one is concerned. Bill Clinton pardons Susan MacDougal, who was in jail for refusing to testify against Clinton, and no one is concerned. Obama pardons an unrepentant Puerto Rican terrorist and no one is concerned. Obama pardons Chelsea Manning, a convicted spy who caused irreparable harm to our country, and no one is concerned. President Trump commutes the sentence for Roger Stone (he did NOT pardon him) because the corona virus could make his sentence a death sentence, and the media goes ballistic. Why is this commutation dangerous territory, but the actions of Clinton and Obama are perfectly acceptable. Does anyone see a double standard here?

Raymond Trombino

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

