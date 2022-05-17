Letter: DARN PROGESSIVES AND ACTIVISTS!

Regarding Mother's Day, RoeVWade Letter:

Response to the “desecration of some Catholic Churches”: I was baptized Catholic, Catholic school, brother a Catholic priest. Catholic religion was a Good ol’ Boy organization much like majority GOP. Same goals: retain power and control and protect their own. Sexual scandals...don't even get me started as I personally witnessed it.

He stated “pathetic” that White House didn't denounce protests at Justices’ homes after the leaked draft…. How can our GOP who knew (rooted for, aided, lied by omission) about Jan. 6th be viewed as anything but!

Consideration for the women AND CHILDREN that will bear unwanted pregnancies is needed. Why does this conversation dictate to women and children only? Somehow male responsibility/culpability has become mute. Last I heard, Immaculate Conception hasn’t happened in awhile.

Any politician supporting overturning I will vote out. Count on it. I am a registered Republican (albeit, not much longer if things don’t change), ex-Catholic, retired business owner and last but not least, an immigrant.

Mae Spraker

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

