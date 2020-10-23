 Skip to main content
Letter: Darwinism
Letter: Darwinism

Trump states he's going to have rallies and kiss everyone. Despite the murkiness surrounding his infection this is world class stupid and risking people's health. There is the Darwin Awards for people who help the gene pool by doing absolutely stupid things and dying as a result. This applies to him and those who would attend. If he or people attending die they should be nominated for the award.

Craig Miller

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

