Letter: Data vs Models
Dr. Anthony Fauci,, of the President's Coronavirus Task Force, made a very important statement a couple days ago when he said that we have models and we have data. When they don't agree, data wins! Why doesn't that apply to Climate Science? Of course it does, but the warming alarmists won't accept it. That is why there is still a controversy about catastrophic warming and it's environmental effects. We are in a lovely warm climate now with normal variations commonly seen. There is no climate crisis from heat and the one coming will be from cold which may be lengthy and severe.

Richard Switzer

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

