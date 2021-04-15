 Skip to main content
Letter: Daunte Wright would be alive today if had not resisted arrest
Another shooting by police of a black man occurred in Minnesota, all while the Chauvin trial is ongoing. Police stopped Wright for driving a vehicle with an expired registration, not having air fresheners hanging from his rear view mirror and he told his momma on the phone. An officer obtained his driver's license and found Wright had an outstanding arrest warrant for Failure to Appear in court related to a gun violation. In February, he had been arrested on Aggravated Robbery, but released. While an officer was placing Wright under arrest and handcuffing him due to the warrant, a female officer appears to insert her arm behind Wright as to take him into custody. At that point Wright resists arrest and gets back into his vehicle intending to drive off. The female officer yells "I'm going to tase you", but mistakenly pulled her pistol instead and shot him. If Wright had not resisted arrest, he likely would be alive today. The same for George Floyd resisting arrest.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

