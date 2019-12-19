Letter: Dave Glickman Letter to Editor published 12/16/2019
The writer appears overlooks "separation of powers" constitutionally established in three co-equal branches of government: Legislative, Executive, Judicial (Articles I, II, and III).

Article III, Section 2 states “The judicial power shall extend to all cases, in law and equity, arising under this Constitution, the laws of the United States . . .”

Legislative branch may subpoena Executive branch. If Executive branch chooses, it can ignore such subpoenas. In that circumstance, Legislative branch may take its case to the Judicial branch.

To demonstrate, on 12/13/2019, the Supreme Court agreed to review/rule on a dispute between the Legislative and Executive branch regarding subpoenas for the President´s tax returns.

In the current impeachment proceedings, because of urgency to impeach, Democrat leaders chose not to take their case to court. Instead, they claim Obstruction of Congress. Nonsense. They are obstructing by not following the Constitutional remedy of referral to the courts.

Alan Kohl

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

