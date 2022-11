My local newspaper (Newsday) here on Long Island (NY) reprinted one of David Fitzsimmons' cartoons (Oct 31 2022) where a voter was choosing between "Sane Human Being" or "Lunatic" and "Norman Person" or "Complete Wingnut".

He left one important decision out of his cartoon: "Evil" or "Less Evil", as it seems in this country we are always being forced to vote for whom we consider to be the "Lesser of Two Evils".