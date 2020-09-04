 Skip to main content
Letter: David Fitzsimmons Column 8/26/2020
Great opinion and analysis column about the Texas school district apoligizing for your cartoon. Sadly, the closed mind reaction of the parents, politicians and VP of the national Fraternal Order of Police to your cartoon is one of the main reasons our country has systemic racism. No one is as blind as those who refuse to see and systemic racism will only be tamped down when those who refuse to see open their mind and recognize systemic racism for what it is. Hopefully, the junior high students in Wylie see systemic racism as a problem and part from their parents and politicians on this issue. In my opinion the teachers saw a chance to discuss with their students a topic of national importance and the school administration did support their teachers. Sad day for education in Wylie, Texas and likely in many other schools in the US.

Gary Kordosky

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

