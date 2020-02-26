Letter: David Fitzsimmons Opinion Column
View Comments

Letter: David Fitzsimmons Opinion Column

Re: the Feb. 22 article "The annual State of the State of Cartooning address."

David Fitzsimmons’ opinion column on the State of Cartooning is poignant and relevant in today’s lopsided period of global authoritarian rule. I continue to look forward to experiencing a “Fitzsimmons” smile, and congratulate the Arizona Daily Star for continuing to print his cartoons of life as visualized through his creative, warm-hearted humor.

Alison Hughes

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News