Letter: David Fitzsimmons Opinion Column

Re: the Feb. 22 article "The annual State of the State of Cartooning address."
David Fitzsimmons’ opinion column on the State of Cartooning is poignant and relevant in today’s lopsided period of global authoritarian rule. I continue to look forward to experiencing a “Fitzsimmons” smile, and congratulate the Arizona Daily Star for continuing to print his cartoons of life as visualized through his creative, warm-hearted humor.
Alison Hughes
Midtown
