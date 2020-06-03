Letter: Day of infamy
View Comments

Letter: Day of infamy

June 1, 2020. A day of infamy in American History. My Father’s birthday defiled. A black pall was cast over the office of the American presidency. The American people were essentially spit on in the Rose Garden as the person with forked tongue spewed venom after first ordering the military to shoot tear gas and rubber bullets at innocent Americans expressing their First Amendment Rights. And finally Christianity and the bible were mocked as that person stood in front of a church for a political photo op. A more appropriate vision would have him in white robes, a pointed hat and holding an AK-45. I imagine Hitler and Stalin were smiling at this sight from their graves. Putin and ISIS were. applauding as more of American life was shredded in front of cameras. And Moscow Mitch, Graham McSally and Jordon are simply puckering up for more, you know what!

Carl Olson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News