Letter: Daylight Saving Time

It’s time for the biannual event when we Arizonans get to laugh at the stupidity of the rest of the country. No it’s not Halloween which is once a year, rather the Daylight Saving Time clocks change. The chronometers now digitally reset themselves, but what about our analog brains?
In politically polarized American can’t we at least agreed to eliminate at least this one federal government intrusion in our personal lives?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.