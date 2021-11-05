 Skip to main content
Letter: Daylight Saving Time
Letter: Daylight Saving Time

It’s time for the biannual event when we Arizonans get to laugh at the stupidity of the rest of the country. No it’s not Halloween which is once a year, rather the Daylight Saving Time clocks change. The chronometers now digitally reset themselves, but what about our analog brains?

In politically polarized American can’t we at least agreed to eliminate at least this one federal government intrusion in our personal lives?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

