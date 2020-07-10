Letter: DC Statehood

I was reading the submission opposing the idea of state hood for DC and was in disagreement with the reasoning given and wondering what it is that creates such opposition to democracy for American Citizens as is the case in DC.
Then I realized the author of the piece was from the Heritage Foundation. That explains it all to me. It is consistent with most of the material and positions of such a right wing outfit. Time moves on , Progress moves on and those who attempt to stop it are always in time Losers. DC state hood is as assured as was the rulings on gays and interracial marriages being guaranteed by the constitution . Right-wingers never ever learn that they cannot stop progress but only can delay it. The right over time is always the loser in trying jto halt progress, "to form a more perfect union" will endure over time.
DONALD SHELTON
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
