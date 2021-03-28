 Skip to main content
Letter: DC Statehood
I was relieved to learn in the March 23rd article, “DC’s long-simmering statehood push begins in Congress,” that our federal elected officials are finally beginning to take seriously the shameful fact that more than 700,000 Americans who live in our nation’s capital are still experiencing taxation without representation.

It’s difficult to see how anyone in Congress could find it acceptable that so many taxpaying Americans have no voice there, let alone a jurisdiction that pays more in taxes than 22 states. Several Black members of congress and witnesses at the hearing described in the article put DC statehood in the context of the struggle for racial justice, civil rights, and voting rights, noting that most DC residents are people of color. I certainly hope our senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, will support DC statehood to end voter suppression in the heart of our democracy.

Callie Conrad

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

