Letter: Dead is Dead

Re: “Liberals’ Ignorance of Firearms”

I take full responsibility for being ignorant of the firing mechanisms of semi-automatic firearms and thank the writer for elucidating this distinction. My issue with this writer, however, is not over firing mechanisms, but in his ignorance of the reasons for controlling the sale of AR-15 style weapons. Guns kill people and many of those people are children. A semi-automatic weapon killed 19 children in Uvalde, TX and shockingly did not only kill them, but rendered the bodies unrecognizable, requiring their DNA to identify them. I’m sure conservatives find this as sickening as liberals and it matters not that the shooter pulls the trigger each time a round is fired or sprays the bullets automatically. Dead is dead.

Pamela Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

