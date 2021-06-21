 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Deadly Day
View Comments

Letter: Deadly Day

  • Comments

What has happened to our Nation? We had 4:mass shootings in 6 hours, leaving 38 wounded 6 Dead across our Nation!! In Georgia, man killed a cashier over him not wearing a mask!!! A off duty Sheriff was there, he shot the killer in turn the sheriff and a another cashier was wounded!!! Now our citizens are so accustomed to killings we turn are back's to these mass Murders!! Our Senators, Congress People our fighting among themselves and worried about themselves and continue to not hear our concerns. I was safer in Vietnam then my own Country!! At least I knew who were the Bad guy's!!

David E Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News