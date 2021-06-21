Letter: Deadly Day

What has happened to our Nation? We had 4:mass shootings in 6 hours, leaving 38 wounded 6 Dead across our Nation!! In Georgia, man killed a cashier over him not wearing a mask!!! A off duty Sheriff was there, he shot the killer in turn the sheriff and a another cashier was wounded!!! Now our citizens are so accustomed to killings we turn are back's to these mass Murders!! Our Senators, Congress People our fighting among themselves and worried about themselves and continue to not hear our concerns. I was safer in Vietnam then my own Country!! At least I knew who were the Bad guy's!!
David E Leon
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.