Letter: Deadly extreme weather year as emissions soar

Re: the Jan. 11 article "Deadly extreme weather year as emissions soar."
The 1/11/22 front-page article about climate change and the negative impacts on humans and property should be lauded. The costs of these weather events are enormous ($742 billion in the past 5 years). Thousands of people have died. Who pays for this? Everyone does.
Pricing carbon is a fast means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is a way to approach burning fossil fuels since the total cost includes the pollution and the extreme weather events. The Business Roundtable, about 75% of Republicans under 40 years old, all living Federal Reserve Chairpersons, Senators Romney and Graham, and over 3500 economists support carbon pricing. Economists agree that dividends should be paid to households. Current bills do that. It is time for our Representatives and Senators Sinema and Kelly to support carbon pricing legislation because it saves money.
Bill Jones
East side
