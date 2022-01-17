 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Deadly extreme weather year as emissions soar
View Comments

Letter: Deadly extreme weather year as emissions soar

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 11 article "Deadly extreme weather year as emissions soar."

The 1/11/22 front-page article about climate change and the negative impacts on humans and property should be lauded. The costs of these weather events are enormous ($742 billion in the past 5 years). Thousands of people have died. Who pays for this? Everyone does.

Pricing carbon is a fast means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This is a way to approach burning fossil fuels since the total cost includes the pollution and the extreme weather events. The Business Roundtable, about 75% of Republicans under 40 years old, all living Federal Reserve Chairpersons, Senators Romney and Graham, and over 3500 economists support carbon pricing. Economists agree that dividends should be paid to households. Current bills do that. It is time for our Representatives and Senators Sinema and Kelly to support carbon pricing legislation because it saves money.

Bill Jones

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News