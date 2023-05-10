Pundit Ambrose repeats the canard that the "obvious" problem with solar panels and wind turbines is "unreliability." Instead he again touts nuclear power: "reliable" until it catastrophically isn't. Think Chernobyl and Fukushima. And he assures us that small modular nuclear reactors are "far cheaper" (only on paper because none have been built for commercial production), can be built more "quickly" (despite none having been) and "safely" (an optimistic and certainly premature projection). Sure, nuclear navy reactors are of similar size, but they work on a different technology using different fuel than their still-imaginary commercial cousins, have never been built or operated in a competitive market, and the operators are permitted higher radiation exposure levels than in the commercial sector. Apples to oranges.