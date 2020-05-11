Letter: Dealing with the coronavirus needs to change
The coronavirus started from China and spread all over the world. More than 180 countries are affected. Actions taken to prevent spread of the virus and to protect citizens varies among countries. Up to May 7, there is no country small or large where the casualties would exceed 25,000, except the USA with around 75,000 casualties. The USA’s population is approximately 4.5% of the world population. USA’s casualties are 27% of the world’s casualties, six times higher per capita than the rest of the world. This ratio is still increasing! Apparently most countries handled the coronavirus pandemic better than we did. It is time to ask the questions: What have we done wrong? How can we improve? What changes do we need to introduce? We should not follow blindly an approach that led us to this inexcusable position.

Zoltan Rosztoczy

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

