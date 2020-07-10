Letter: Dealing with Two Crises
Letter: Dealing with Two Crises

Amid a frightening pandemic, we need to imagine the world we have and the better world we want. Regardless of our political beliefs, all want to feel secure, all want a healthier planet. Our political leaders do too, but they too are uncertain how to proceed to face both a deadly disease and a looming climate crisis. There is one action we can take to promote that better world.

We can limit the impact of climate change by imposing a tax on its major cause --the use of fossil fuels. A gradually rising fee on carbon emissions rebated to American households simultaneously reduces the use of those fossil fuels and protects those least able to pay. It will be one step toward a better world. Ask Representatives Kirkpatrick, Grijalva, and O’Halleran and Senators McSally and Sinema to protect our country by supporting a tax on carbon.

Mike Carran

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

