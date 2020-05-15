Letter: Dear Senators and congress throughout the land

I as one member of the 330 million United States citizens, have observed your performance and contact with the public. I have witnessed In the time when 85,000 Americans have lost their lives and over a million people have become sick while you conduct your partisan politics and insider trading making money with knowledge received from your briefings while the public in poverty are in food lines without proper government support.
You as a members of the Senate and congress are the worst ever in the history of the United States. Putting partisanship ahead of the US Constitution. I consider you not an American deserving of your title which you hold. Your selfish decision to protect your personal status and pathetic political pundit position makes me sick. The future will decide your fate. You clearly have no intestinal fortitude. I hate you for what you and your president have done to this country.
Joseph Miceli
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!