Letter: Dear Sinema: Please care about us!

Dear Sinema: Please care about us!
Dear Sinema, Please allow everyone’s vote to count!
The Congress of the US Federal government must step in to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021 to stop certain local state officials from disallowing voting in our system that has worked very well previously and in our last election. There have been nearly 400 attacks on voting-procedures (restrictive bills) in 48 states that will be used in our upcoming elections . It is your job as our Senator to foresee how these attacks will undermine our democracy and will take voting away from US citizens. If you can’t see your way to do this, then we will assume you don’t want citizens’ votes to be counted.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
