Letter: Death by COVID-19
I just found out my cousin Tina, 70 years old, passed away from the Hoax COVID-19! #45 said it would go away in two weeks nine months ago. His cult followers believed him, called him a prophet from God. I guess locusts were not available. Thank Trump for her death. COVID-19 did not exist. His Cult followers believed him. Some of them will die. I won't feel sorry for those cult followers. Sorry, you believe a liar, you deserve what you believe - a Con Man who doesn't care for you or your family. May Tina, my cousin RIP! I hope God won't forgive #45 and his cult followers.

David Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

